Gas prices are on the rebound for a second straight week after months of dropping, and blame it on the mild winter weather.
The average price in Massachusetts is up 6 cents from last week, coming in at $3.43 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations.
Prices climbed 7 cents last week — the biggest weekly jump since early November.
Sharp increases over the past two weeks followed three weeks of fairly stable prices, dropping only a few cents each week. And for December, prices dipped 7 to 12 cents a week.
The current price is 7 cents lower than a month ago ($3.36) and 4 cents higher than a year ago ($3.39).
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 7 cents lower than the national average, which rose 8 cents to $3.50.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.41, up 6 cents.
“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. “But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two.”