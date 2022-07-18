Some positive news for area residents still planning summer road trips.
Massachusetts’ gas price is down 11 cents for a second straight week, averaging $4.63 per gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey.
Gas prices have fallen for five weeks, with the declines the past two weeks the biggest weekly decreases in over two years.
The price is 38 cents lower than a month ago ($5.01) but $1.61 higher than a year ago ($3.02).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 11 cents higher than the national average, which fell 15 cents to $4.52.
In Rhode Island, prices also dropped 11 cents, to $4.60, AAA said.
The steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil.
The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.
“Global economic news is pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”