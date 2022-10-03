Gas prices in Massachusetts have sunk below $3.50 a gallon for the first time in nearly eight months.
The price of regular self-serve is averaging $3.49 a gallon, a drop of 8 cents from last week and the first time since mid-February it’s below $3.50, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
This week’s decrease was the first in eight weeks that wasn’t double digits. Prices fell 11 cents last week and have fallen 15 consecutive weeks.
The current price is 46 cents lower than a month ago ($3.95), and 39 cents higher than a year ago ($3.10). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 30 cents lower than the national average, which is 7 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.79 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.32, a drop of 11 cents, AAA Northeast said.
Gas costs have continued to decline due to lower oil prices and slacking demand.
“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices here in the East still falling, prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said.
Reports have emerged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies — including Russia — known as OPEC+, intend to announce collective oil production cuts at their meeting Wednesday in Vienna.
“If OPEC+ reduces production, crude prices could rise this week,” Maguire said.
A 99-day run of falling gas prices nationally ended recently, and the 14-week decline was the longest streak since 2015.
Many energy analysts believe prices are more likely to rise than fall in the next few months. But changes in sentiment about the economy, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and hurricane season that could disrupt oil refineries along the Gulf Coast — make predictions uncertain.