Gas prices in Massachusetts have increased for the first time in four months due to an expected rise in oil prices and low inventories.
The price of regular self-serve gas is averaging $3.58 a gallon, a jump of 10 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Tuesday.
Prices had fallen 16 straight weeks after increasing to an all-time high of $5.04 in mid-June.
Last week costs dropped 8 cents to below $3.50 a gallon for the first time since mid-February, but that was the first time in eight weeks costs hadn’t fallen by double digits.
The current price is 23 cents lower than a month ago ($3.81), and 40 cents higher than a year ago ($3.18). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 34 cents lower than the national average, which is 12 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, costs increased even more. Gas is averaging $3.50, an increase of 19 cents, AAA Northeast said.
Gas prices have begun to rise after major oil-producing countries announced last week they plan to cut back by as much as 2 million barrels a day in November.
“The announced plans by OPEC+ to cut production certainly had an impact on oil prices, but that alone wouldn’t account for the increases we are seeing locally this week,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “Inventories are somewhat low, and low supplies lead to higher prices at the pump.”
Concerns about a possible recession, the ongoing pandemic, war in Ukraine, and hurricane season have also impacted fuel costs.