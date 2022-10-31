Gas prices in Massachusetts have posted the largest weekly increase in nearly half a year.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.77 a gallon, jumping 19 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said in its survey of gas stations Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Gas prices in Massachusetts have posted the largest weekly increase in nearly half a year.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.77 a gallon, jumping 19 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said in its survey of gas stations Monday.
The combination of tight supplies and strong demand have driven prices locally to the highest point in eight weeks, AAA said.
Prices last week had dropped for the first time since early October, climbing 14 cents the previous two weeks after falling for four months.
Prices hadn’t increased as much as this week since they shot up 23 cents in early June to just under $5 a gallon.
The current price is 26 cents higher than a month ago ($3.51), and 39 cents higher than a year ago ($3.38). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 1 cent higher than the national average, which dropped 3 cents to $3.76 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.80, a hike of 27 cents, AAA Northeast said.
“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the Northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said.
That comes about despite the federal government releasing more oil from its reserves.
Gas prices have begun to rise after the major oil-producing countries announced their plan to cut back by as much as 2 million barrels of oil a day in November.
A possible recession, the ongoing pandemic, war in Ukraine, and hurricane season also may be impacting fuel costs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.