Gas prices in Massachusetts have had their largest one-week drop since September and are edging close to where they were before Russia invaded Ukraine.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.66 a gallon, down 10 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday.
It marked the biggest fall since the price dropped 11 cents the end of September and neared the $3.54 price before the war erupted.
Prices in the Bay State have decreased three straight weeks, falling 19 cents overall, and are a far cry from the $5.04 cost in mid-June. Prices remained above $4 a gallon until September.
As area consumers continue to deal with inflation for other expenses, falling gas prices are putting more money in their pockets just in time for the holidays.
The current Massachusetts price is 16 cents lower than a month ago ($3.82), and 25 cents higher than a year ago ($3.41).
The state’s average gas price is 26 cents higher than the national average, which plunged 14 cents, averaging $3.40 a gallon. The national average is 39 cents lower than a month ago ($3.79), and 5 cents higher than a year ago ($3.35).
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.60, also a decrease of a dime, AAA Northeast said.
The recent plunge in gas prices may be affected by the results of Sunday’s meeting of OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, AAA said.
Gas prices have dropped 26 cents nationally in the past two weeks. But OPEC+ decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day — about 2% of world demand. The purpose of the move is to boost the global price of oil, which has fallen recently on fears of demand weakness, specifically in China which is struggling with COVID.
“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon nationally than a year ago,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+’s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago.”
GasBuddy.com recently projected the national average to plummet below $3 by Christmas but recent developments could easily erase that rosier forecast.
The cost of gas and oil has been sinking on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe due to the continued war in Ukraine, stubborn inflation and the ongoing pandemic.
Oil had peaked at well above $100 a barrel earlier this year but is now down to roughly $80.