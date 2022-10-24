Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the first time since early October.
The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.58 a gallon, a decrease of 2 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said in its survey of gas stations Monday.
Prices had climbed 14 cents the previous two weeks after falling for four months.
The current price is 2 cents lower than a month ago ($3.60), and 23 cents higher than a year ago ($3.35). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 21 cents lower than the national average, which is 9 cents lower than last week, averaging $3.79 a gallon.
The national average has sank daily since Oct. 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up, AAA Northeast said.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.53, a dip of 1 cent, AAA said.
“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. "This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefiting drivers and their wallets."
