High Gas Price
A customer pumps gas June 7 at the Cumberland Farms on Route 1 in South Attleboro, when price for regular, self-serve was $4.99 a gallon.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the first time since early October.

The price of regular, self-serve gas is averaging $3.58 a gallon, a decrease of 2 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said in its survey of gas stations Monday.