Now that Independence Day holiday weekend is in the rear view mirror, drivers in Massachusetts are seeing even cheaper gasoline prices, but that could change.
The price of a gallon of self-serve regular fell for a third straight week to $4.84, an 8-cent decrease from a week ago and the biggest weekly drop since March, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.
The price is 20 cents lower than when prices first hit $5 a gallon three weeks ago and 10 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.84 higher than a year ago. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 4 cents higher than the national average, which also dropped 8 cents.
Rhode Island saw prices also fall 8 cents to average $4.81, AAA said.
The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks, AAA said. The lull, though, could end with the arrival of the summer driving season.
“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices, said Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast, noting about 80% of stations are selling regular for under $5 a gallon. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived.”
Economic fears of a potential global recession, however, have sunk oil prices.
Massachusetts road trippers can expect to spend $84.68 in gas costs this summer, according to a survey released Tuesday by GuntherMotorCompany.com.
The average cost of a road trip for Americans was calculated at $94.28 in gas costs alone, with Massachusetts in the 31st position of the 50 states.