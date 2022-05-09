Area drivers' eyes aren't playing tricks on them when they view price signs at their regular gasoline stations.
Gas prices have reached record levels in Massachusetts, sparking more pleas from politicians and fiscal watchdog agencies to temporarily ease the state's gas tax.
The cost of a gallon of regular, self-serve has hit $4.39, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of stations Monday.
That is a whopping 18-cent hike over last week and breaks the old record by 4 cents set in mid-March, just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Gasoline prices have soared for a third straight week after dropping by 28 cents over five weeks. That dip followed the earlier record high during which costs skyrocketed by 73 cents in a two-week span.
Prices have increased 28 cents the past month and roughly $1 since the start of the year. A year ago, the average cost in the Bay State was $2.85, meaning prices have shot up 54%.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is $4.37 a gallon -- a 19-cent jump in the past week, AAA said.
The national average is $4.32, which compares to last week's $4.19.
And if you are driving a diesel-fueled vehicle, the cost is now a record $6.27 per gallon in Massachusetts -- more than double what it was a year ago.
Experts say fluctuating oil prices, increased demand and a tight gas supply are to blame for the recent spikes.
But the increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” Mary Maguire of AAA said.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is again calling for legislators to cut or temporarily eliminate the 24-cent-a-gallon state gas tax to help consumers being continuously socked by widespread inflation.
The steady increase in prices has prompted state leaders in Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York to suspend, extend their suspensions, or act soon on suspending their state gas tax in order to provide relief for drivers.
Rhode Island lawmakers are also considering gas tax-reduction measures.
At the Massachusetts Statehouse, similar attempts have been rejected.
Last week, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue reported the state collected $6.9 billion from state taxpayers, a jump of 79% from last April.
“Where is the leadership from our Statehouse leaders? asked Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal Alliance. "What policy can be more important than providing tax relief for our state’s taxpayers and motorists?"
Incidentally, on Monday's date in 2016, AAA reported a golden era of gas selling for less than $2 per gallon was coming to an end. In the weeks before, costs had plunged to as low as $1.68.