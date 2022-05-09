Gas prices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island have set a new record, according to AAA.
The average price of regular gasoline in the Bay State is now $4.39 per gallon, AAA said Monday. Rhode Island’s average gas price is $4.37.
AAA says the average gas prices last week were $4.21 in Massachusetts and $4.18 in Rhode Island.
The national average is $4.32 per gallon.
Last year at this time Rhode Island’s average gas price was $2.88, and Massachusetts was at $2.85.
The price of diesel also hit a record high in Massachusetts. The price is now $6.27 per gallon — that's more than double what it was one year ago.
The average price for a gallon of regular has climbed 18 cents in the last week. In the last month, the average has increased by 27 cents.
Experts said fluctuating oil prices and a tight gas supply are to blame for the recent spike.