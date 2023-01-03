Gas prices in Massachusetts have leveled off after falling significantly each of the past several weeks, but they are still at their lowest in about 15 months.
The price of regular, self-serve gas in Massachusetts is averaging $3.35 a gallon, AAA Northeast said Tuesday in its weekly survey of gas stations. That is the lowest since October 2021, records show.
The price is down just 2 cents from last week's survey, but it dropped 7 cents last week and 10 to 12 cents the previous three weeks.
The current Massachusetts price is 33 cents lower than a month ago ($3.68), 3 cents lower than a year ago ($3.38) and 13 cents higher than the national average, which rose 12 cents to $3.22.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.25, down a penny from last week.
The recent stabilization of prices is due to supply and demand, analysts say.
A late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices nationally to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a boost in overall gas demand.
“The cost of gas may fluctuate due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. "But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96.”
Gas costs in Massachusetts topped $5 in June, and were above $4 from March to the beginning of September.