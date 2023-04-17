After being stable for weeks, gas prices in Massachusetts have climbed for a second straight week.
The average price is up 5 cents from last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That’s the highest price since the first week in February.
The price jumped 7 cents last week, the most in three months, following oil-producing countries announcing they were cutting production.
Before that, prices in the Bay State for weeks were only going up or down by 2 cents.
The current price is 11 cents higher than a month ago ($3.28) and 68 cents lower than a year ago ($4.07).
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 28 cents lower than the national average, which rose 7 cents to hit $3.67, AAA said. In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.42, an increase of 8 cents from a week ago.
The main culprit is the high cost of oil, which is hovering in the low $80s per barrel.
The national average has risen daily since March 29.
“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” AAA Northeast Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire said. “And as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”