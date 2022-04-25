After five straight weeks of falling gasoline prices in Massachusetts, the cost of driving is back on the upswing.
Gasoline prices in Massachusetts climbed 6 cents over the last week, and the average price of self-serve regular clocks in at $4.13 a gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
Gas prices in Massachusetts peaked at a record $4.35 after climbing 73 cents over the first two weeks in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices then began dropping until this past week.
The current price is 12 cents lower than a month ago ($4.25), and $1.30 higher than a year ago ($2.77).
Massachusetts’ price is 1 cent higher than the national average, which jumped 4 cents.
In Rhode Island, the average price of a gallon of regular rose by 9 cents to $4.09, AAA said.
Upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer, AAA said. The opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, it added.
“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”