Gasoline prices are up for a second straight week after steady period of decline.
The average price of a gallon of regular, self-serve rose by 8 cents over last week to an average of $4.21, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Gas prices in Massachusetts peaked at a record $4.35 in March after climbing 73 cents over the first two weeks in the month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices then dropped for five consecutive weeks — by 28 cents overall — until last week, when they climbed by 6 cents.
The current price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and $1.42 higher than a year ago.
Massachusetts’s cost is 2 cents higher than the national average, which rose 7 cents to $4.19.
In Rhode Island, gas prices rose 9 cents, from $4.09 to $4.18, AAA said.
Pump prices rose again over the past week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil, analysts said.
The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100. Oil prices account for about 60% of pump prices.
“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”