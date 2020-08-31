Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have seen their biggest jump since early June.
The average price of self-serve regular is up 5 cents from last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.
The price is 3 cents higher than a month ago, and 47 cents cheaper than a year ago when prices averaged $2.63. Massachusetts’ average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average.
The national gas price average also jumped by a nickel to average $2.23, but is expected to be cheaper in the week ahead.
Pump prices climbed as a result of Hurricane Laura and an increase in demand.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline supplies and gas prices should push cheaper.”
Gas prices in the Bay State had been relatively stable since mid-June as demand was low and supplies high. In fact, prices in August either dropped by a cent or stayed the same each week.
“Gasoline supplies hit their lowest level since the pandemic began and demand dipped on the week,” Maguire said of last week’s scenario. “These decreases typically lead to cheaper pump prices, but this summer we’ve seen atypical gas price trends.”
