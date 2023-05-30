Gasoline prices are creeping up, which they usually do this time of year as the pre-summer driving season kicking in.
However, prices are still over $1 a gallon cheaper than this time last year.
The average gas price in Massachusetts shot up 8 cents from last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.
That's the biggest one-week jump in five weeks, with prices having been stable until this week.
The current price is 3 cents higher than a month ago ($3.49), and $1.21 lower than a year ago ($4.73).
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average of $3.57, which increased 3 cents.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.51, an increase of 9 cents from a week ago.
The seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the national increase in prices, analysts said.
AAA forecast Memorial Day road trips would be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.
“The rise in demand for oil and gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs.
