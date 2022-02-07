The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is up 5 cents, the biggest one-week jump since October.
The price of $3.44 is 7 cents higher than a month ago, and exactly $1 higher than a year ago, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday. Massachusetts’ average gas price is the same as the national average, which went up 8 cents.
Costs in the Bay State had remained relatively stable since October, being the same or dropping by 1 cent each week since mid-December. The largest increase since October had been 3 cents the first week of November.
In Rhode Island, the average price of regular is $3.43, also up 5 cents from last week, AAA reported.
Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low $90s per barrel but nearly $30 more than in August, AAA said.
The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil. Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices, AAA added.
“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”
Also, OPEC and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022. Despite this, OPEC and its allies are maintaining their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil, analysts say.