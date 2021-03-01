Gasoline prices show no sign of letting up, climbing 17 cents the past two weeks for the biggest weekly surges in two years.
Prices have jumped 8 cents from last week in Massachusetts to an average of $2.64 per gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations, released Monday.
That follows a hike of 9 cents last week, with prices 25 cents higher than a month ago and 18 cents higher than a year ago. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 8 cents lower than the national average, which increased 9 cents.
In Rhode Island, regular is averaging $2.64, up from $2.55 a week ago.
The latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83% down to an atypical low of 68%, according to the Energy Information Administration.
In its latest data, EIA also reported demand at 7.2 million barrels per day. Both utilization and demand rates have not been reported this low since last May.
AAA forecasts the national gas price average will hit at least $2.80 in March. That means drivers can expect continued increases of at least 5 to 10 cents weekly until refinery operations are stable, gas analysts say.
“Barring hurricane season, March may bring the most expensive pump prices of 2021,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”
