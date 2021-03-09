Area drivers just can’t get a break when it comes to soaring gasoline prices.
Prices had surged in recent weeks as Gulf Coast refineries shut down because of wintry weather, and now Saudi Arabian oil facilities have been hit by more drone attacks, sending prices further skyward.
And those attacks came days after the largest oil producing nations decided they wouldn’t be increasing production.
All that helps explain why Massachusetts drivers face a third straight week of hefty gas price hikes, analysts say.
Since last week, the average price for a gallon of regular, self-serve has risen 5 cents to $2.69 — the highest level since June 2019, AAA records show.
Costs rose 8 and 9 cents the previous two weeks, and have climbed 25 cents over the last month. They are 26 cents higher than a year ago, but 8 cents lower than the national average, AAA said.
In Rhode Island, prices also increased 5 cents to $2.69.
Gas pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices surged by more than $2 to $66 a barrel on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years.
The jump in crude followed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’, collectively known as OPEC, surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.
“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”
Oil prices have increased about 30 percent this year as economies pick up steam from the pandemic, experts say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.