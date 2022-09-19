Gas prices in Massachusetts have sunk by 12 cents for the second straight week.
The price of regular self-serve is averaging $3.68 a gallon, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday.
Prices have fallen by double digits for seven straight weeks, and decreased 13 consecutive weeks after topping off above $5 a gallon for the first time in June.
The current price is 52 cents lower than a month ago ($4.20), and 58 cents higher than a year ago ($3.10). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 1 cent higher than the national average, which fell 4 cents to reach $3.67.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.56, a decrease of 13 cents from last week, AAA said.
Gas costs have declined due to the lowering of the price for oil and less demand, analysts say.
“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. "Prices continue to fall locally, but there are big factors tugging on global oil prices -- war, COVID, economic recession, and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices."
A hurricane could disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and along its coast.
