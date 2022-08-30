The average cost of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts should finally sink below $4 a gallon by next week if the trend of weekly price drops continues.
The price of regular, self-serve dropped by a dime from last week to an average of $4.06 a gallon, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey Monday.
Prices fell 11 cents the previous week and 10 cents the week before.
They have fallen 11 straight weeks since mid-June, when the price peaked above $5 a gallon for the first time.
The current price is 42 cents lower than a month ago ($4.48) but $1.01 higher than a year ago ($3.05).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 21 cents higher than the national average, which dipped 5 cents to average $3.85.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.95, a decrease of 13 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said.
More consumer-friendly gas prices are primarily due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up this time of year, analysts say.
“Gas prices remain relatively high here in the northeast, where inventories are lower than in other parts of the country,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “Prices continue to fall steadily, however, and that’s good news for motorists planning their last summer driving trip over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”