Gasoline prices continue to nosedive as the coronavirus spreads.
Prices in Massachusetts dropped 11 cents over the past week — the biggest one week drop since they fell by that amount in January 2015.
Self-serve, regular is averaging $2.05 per gallon, 4 cents above the national average, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 48 cents higher at $2.53 per gallon.
Gas prices in the Bay State have plunged by 38 cents the past month, and there doesn’t appear to be any letting up. Prices sank 13 cents last week — the biggest decrease in over a decade.
Several Attleboro area gas stations are selling below $2 a gallon, including the Shell station at Route 106 and Taunton Street in Plainville, which was selling regular for $1.65 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com
“This week, the national gas price will drop below $2.00 per gallon for the first time in four years and it won’t stop there as demand for gasoline diminishes as Americans stay home,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Crude oil continues to price low — in the $20 per barrel range — as U.S. gasoline demand decreases to numbers typically seen during the winter driving season.”
Supplies of gas and oil remain high as a result.
Prices usually climb this time of year as oil refineries are shut down for maintenance and there is a switch to cleaner summer blends. Also, driving picks up with warmer weather following the winter slowdown.
In Rhode Island, the average cost for regular has dipped to $2.17, down 9 cents from last week. Prices had fallen a dime last week, AAA said.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey in Massachusetts for regular is $1.03, from $1.72 to $2.75. Midgrade is averaging $2.43, from $1.99 to $2.95. Premium is averaging $2.61, from $2.19 to $3.15. Diesel is averaging $2.72, from $2.45 to $3.29.
