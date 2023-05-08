Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the first time in six weeks.
The average price dipped 3 cents from last week to $3.46 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations.
It was the first drop since March and biggest one-week decrease since February.
Last week, the price increased 1 cent but the week before posted its biggest one-week jump since December, rising 9 cents to $3.48.
The current price is 13 cents higher than a month ago ($3.33) but 92 cents lower than a year ago ($4.38). Massachusetts’ average price is 7 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 8 cents to $3.53 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas averaging $3.44, a decrease of a nickel from a week ago.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”
