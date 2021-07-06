The average price of gasoline has finally hit the dreaded $3 mark in Massachusetts — the first time it has reached that level in seven years.
The cost of a gallon of regular, self-serve rose 1 cent from a week ago to average $3, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey of gas stations Tuesday.
The last time gas prices hit $3 a gallon was in November 2014, when they were $3.04, records show.
The current price is 7 cents higher than a month ago, 90 cents higher than a year ago, and 13 cents lower than the $3.13 national average that increased 3 cents.
After several weeks of relatively stable gasoline prices, the cost of hitting the road in Massachusetts rose 3 cents last week.
In Rhode Island, regular gas has increased 1 cent to average $3.01, AAA said.
“Higher crude oil prices and robust demand for gasoline — reinforced by record road travel during the July Fourth weekend — are pushing pump prices higher,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and government affairs. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached, and now crude prices are poised to surge to a seven-year high.”
Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions, AAA said.
With oil prices likely to continue climbing, gas prices are most likely to see increases through the end of summer, it added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.