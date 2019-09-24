While the recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia led to gas prices jumping across the country, smaller increases have been seen in the Northeast region, including Massachusetts, which saw its first price climb since midsummer.
AAA Northeast’s weekly survey of prices in Massachusetts, released Monday, found self-serve regular averaging $2.56 per gallon — just a 4-cent hike from last week. Prices actually fell last week by 3 cents, and had dropped 18 cents since they last increased in mid-July.
The current Bay State price is 10 cents below the national average of $2.66. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 27 cents higher at $2.83 per gallon.
“The good news is we are seeing downward movement with crude oil prices and stabilization at gas pumps, but Americans can expect some fluctuation through the end of the month,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Should Saudi’s crude production be back to full capacity shortly, the price spikes are likely to be temporary.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 64 cents, from $2.35 to $2.99. Midgrade is averaging $2.80, from $2.59 to $3.15. Premium is averaging $2.99, from $2.71 to $3.39. Diesel is averaging $2.95, from $2.69 to $3.29.
