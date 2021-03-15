Many area residents are likely even more grateful they aren’t commuting to work as the cost of gasoline keeps escalating.
The average price of regular, self-serve in Massachusetts is up 6 cents from last week to $2.75 a gallon, AAA Northeast reported in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
The price is 28 cents higher than a month ago ($2.47), 38 cents higher than a year ago, and drivers haven’t been paying so much since June 2019.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average which climbed 9 cents to $2.86.
In Rhode Island, AAA found regular, self-serve averaging $2.77, an increase of 8 cents from last week.
The national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents since Gulf Coast refineries were shut down by a major winter storm last month and major oil producing countries deciding not to increase production despite rising demand.
Prices will continue to increase this week, analysts say, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.
“On average, Americans are paying 14% more to fill up compared to February,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”
