For the first time in over a month, gasoline prices in Massachusetts are rising.
The price of a gallon of self-serve regular is 3 cents higher than last week, averaging $2.77 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Prices were flat the previous two weeks and last rose in late March — a month that saw them shoot up 20 cents.
The current average price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and 83 cents higher than a year ago, when costs ran $1.94. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the $2.88 national average, which increased just 1 cent.
In Rhode Island, regular is going for $2.80, up 3 cents from last week.
“Both demand and supply have steadily increased over the last several weeks,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “The jump in demand combined with a small increase in supply pushed the national gas price average two cents more expensive on the week to $2.88. This is the largest one-week national jump we’ve seen in five weeks.”
Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline supplies increasing in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, drivers have benefited from mostly flat gas prices, Maguire said, adding crude has started to see some upward movement.
