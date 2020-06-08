Gasoline prices in Massachusetts are up 6 cents this week -- the largest jump in over a year.
AAA Northeast’s weekly survey Monday found self-serve, regular averaging $2.01 per gallon. The price is 2 cents below the national average. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 70 cents higher at $2.71 per gallon.
Prices had fallen 64 cents since January, dropping or staying stable each week amid the coronavirus pandemic until they started rising mid-May. The 6-cent jump this week is the biggest increase since April 2019, and follows costs climbing 5 cents the previous three weeks.
“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But as crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, although this summer will be cheaper than last.”
Gas prices around Memorial Day had not been as cheap in nearly 20 years.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 68 cents, from $1.71 to $2.39. Midgrade is averaging $2.42, from $2.29 to $2.55. Premium is averaging $2.56, from $2.27 to $2.99. Diesel is averaging $2.61, from $2.29 to $3.19.
