After weeks of stable gasoline prices, the cost to drive is climbing just as holiday traveling ramps up.
Massachusetts’s average gas price is $2.17 per gallon, up 5 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Monday.
There had been signs prices were on the upswing as costs had increased 2 cents each of the last three weeks.
The current cost is 10 cents higher than a month ago and 39 cents cheaper than a year ago.
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which comes in at 6 cents higher than last week at $2.22 and is 11 cents higher than a month ago and 33 cents lower than last Dec. 21.
Gas prices in Rhode Island mirror the Bay State, also rising 5 cents to $2.17.
Analysts say two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude has been steadily rising since November.
Oil prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home advisories were introduced across the country. Prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available, they added.
“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.