Gasoline prices have surged another 19 cents a gallon in Massachusetts.
After climbing a record 54 cents last week to $4.16 a gallon, which was then a record, the cost of regular gas is now averaging $4.35 in the Bay State, AAA Northeast said Monday.
However, prices did drop a cent from Friday.
The current price is 86 cents higher than a month ago ($3.49), and $1.60 higher than a year ago ($2.75).
Massachusetts’ average price is 3 cents higher than the national average, which rose 26 cents to $4.32.
In Rhode Island, prices increased 18 cents to $4.35, AAA said.
After eclipsing $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110. If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all, AAA said.
“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”
The last time gas prices hit over $4 was in July 2008 as the country was on the heels of a major recession, unemployment was rising and the mortgage crisis was a few months away.
A survey from AAA found two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon.
Over half said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5, which it has in the western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to make adjustments to offset the spike at the pump.
Those 18 to 34 years old are almost three times as likely as those 35 and older to consider carpooling, 29% vs 11%.
Those 35 and over are more likely to favor combining trips and errands, 68% vs 52%, and to reduce shopping or dining out, 53% vs. 43%.
In another development, the Massachusetts office of the National Federation of Independent Business is calling on state lawmakers to help provide relief for small businesses, workers and commuters.
“Whether delivering a pizza or building a home, small businesses across the Commonwealth are being impacted by a dramatic rise in fuel prices and Beacon Hill should take immediate steps to provide relief by reducing or suspending the 24 cent state fuel tax until this crisis abates,” said Christopher Carlozzi, NFIB’s Massachusetts director.
“Rising fuel costs not only effect virtually every industry in Massachusetts, but also hurt the wallets of the workers and consumers who are already coping with inflationary conditions,” Carlozzi added.
Legislators last week voted to keep the gas tax for now.