A bright sign for those still hitting the road this summer.
After two weeks of gasoline prices surging, costs are leveling off.
The cost of a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is averaging $3.77, an increase of 3 cents from last week, AAA Northeast said Tuesday in its weekly survey of Massachusetts gas stations.
Gasoline prices in Massachusetts climbed 17 cents the previous two weeks, including 10 cents two weeks ago. That was the biggest one-week hike in nearly a year.
The current price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.55), and 50 cents lower than a year ago ($4.27), AAA said.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average, which at $3.86 a gallon is 4 cents higher than last week.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is also averaging $3.77, and also increased 3 cents.
Although the pace of price increases has eased, crude oil prices closed higher for an 11th straight week to end the week last week, and gasoline demand spiked to levels not seen since the July 4th holiday, AAA said.
“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down,” Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”
