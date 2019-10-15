Gasoline prices in Massachusetts keep sliding.
The price of a gallon of self-serve regular is down 2 cents from last week, averaging $2.50, according to AAA Northeast.
Massachusetts’ price is 14 cents below the national average of $2.64. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 34 cents higher at $2.84 per gallon.
Prices have decreased 6 cents the past three weeks after jumping by 4 cents for the first time in 10 weeks in the wake of the September drone attack on Saudia Arabian oil facilities.
“The national gas price average has been gradually decreasing the past three weeks and we expect this trend to continue, barring any major industry or geopolitical events,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But the real savings we’re seeing is when prices are compared to this same time last year. Drivers in some states are paying 40 cents less per gallon than they were last October.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey in Massachusetts for regular is 86 cents, from $2.19 to $3.05. Mid-grade is averaging $2.78, from $2.52 to $3.09. Premium is averaging $2.97, from $2.69 to $3.39. Diesel is averaging $2.94, from $2.73 to $3.29.
