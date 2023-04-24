Gas prices in Massachusetts have posted their biggest one-week jump in over half a year but there may be welcome news on the horizon.
The average price climbed 9 cents from last week to $3.48 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations. That is the highest price since December.
It is also the highest weekly hike since shooting up 19 cents to $3.77 one week last October.
Prices went up 5 cents last week and 7 cents the prior week after remaining relatively stable for weeks.
The current price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.26), and 65 cents lower than a year ago ($4.13).
Massachusetts’ average price is 18 cents lower than the national average, which dropped 1 cent, averaging $3.66 a gallon. The national average price is 22 cents higher than a month ago ($3.44), and 46 cents lower than a year ago ($4.12).
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.50, an increase of 8 cents from a week ago.
“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later.”