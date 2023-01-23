Gas prices are climbing again.
The average price in Massachusetts is up 7 cents from last week, coming in at $3.37 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Gas prices are climbing again.
The average price in Massachusetts is up 7 cents from last week, coming in at $3.37 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.
It marked the biggest weekly jump since prices also jumped 7 cents the first week in November.
Costs had dropped most weeks since then, by 0 to 12 cents at times, before leveling off in recent weeks. They dipped by only 2 or 3 cents the previous three weeks.
The current price is 2 cents lower than a month ago and 1 cent higher than a year ago.
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which spiked 12 cents to $3.42.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is averaging $3.35, up a dime from last week.
“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the United States and China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.