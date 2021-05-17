The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is up 5 cents from last week and is approaching the dreaded $3 mark, with analysts projecting the most expensive gas this summer in years.
The average cost of a gallon of self-serve regular comes in at $2.91, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
Prices rose 6 cents last week and the cost is 18 cents higher than a month ago ($2.73), and 96 cents higher than a year ago. Massachusetts’ average price is 13 cents lower than the national average of $3.04, up 8 cents.
In Rhode Island, regular is averaging $2.93, also an increase of 5 cents, AAA said.
Gasoline prices usually rise as driving picks up in the spring heading toward Memorial Day, but the shutdown of a major fuel supply line on the East Coast due to a cyberattack contributed to the recent price surge.
AAA forecasts 34 million Americans will take a road trip of 50 miles or more from home Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase over last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.
“This is going to be an expensive summer for motorists. However, we do not expect it to deter travelers from hitting the road,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “AAA finds that despite the higher pump prices, Americans still take their road trips but just may not travel as far as originally planned or go to their planned destination and spend a little less.”
