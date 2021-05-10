The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts rose 6 cents from last week, the biggest jump since mid-March, and driving costs are projected to escalate further because of the cyberattack on a major fuel pipeline.
Self-serve regular is averaging $2.86 per gallon, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
The price is 12 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than a year ago, but 10 cents lower than the national average, which also rose 6 cents.
In Rhode Island, costs have increased 5 cents, to $2.88 a gallon.
AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
Over the weekend, the pipeline was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down. Some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the main line, including the gasoline line, will be.
“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally,” Mary MaGuire of AAA said. “Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week. These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”
The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast. However, foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement Northeastern supply, and other areas of the country will see little impact, AAA added.
