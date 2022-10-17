Gas prices in Massachusetts have climbed for a second straight week after falling for four months.
The price of regular self-serve gas is averaging $3.60 a gallon, up 4 cents from a week ago, AAA Northeast said in its weekly survey of gas stations Monday.
Costs jumped a dime last week after dropping 16 straight weeks. That long decline came after prices reached an all-time high of $5.04 in mid-June.
The current price is 10 cents lower than a month ago ($3.70), and 34 cents higher than a year ago ($3.26). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 28 cents lower than the national average, which is 3 cents lower than last week, averaging $3.88 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, gas is averaging $3.54, an increase of 6 cents, AAA Northeast said.
“Despite concerns about the economy and declining demand for gasoline, gas prices increased again last week as markets continue to reckon with recently-announced production cuts from OPEC+ nations and the prospect of a colder-than-normal winter in the Northeast,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said.
“Even though national inventories of gas and oil increased last week, supplies are still well below seasonal averages and refiners have sparse capacity to increase production,” Maguire said.