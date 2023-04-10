Gas prices in Massachusetts have jumped the most in three months following oil-producing countries cutting production.
Prices are up 7 cents from last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. That's the biggest one-week jump since January and matches the cost in mid-February.
Since February, prices have gone up or down by 2 cents each week until this week.
The current price is 4 cents higher than a month ago and 78 cents lower than a year ago ($4.12).
Massachusetts’ average gas price is 26 cents lower than the national average, which rose 10 cents over last week to average $3.60 a gallon.
In Rhode Island, AAA Northeast found gas is also averaging $3.34, and also up 7 cents from a week ago.
OPEC's announcement that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day took the oil market by surprise, AAA representatives said. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark.
“The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs. "But the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon."