Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped significantly for the first time in months despite continued global concerns with the coronavirus and Iran.
The price of a gallon of self-serve regular is down 4 cents from last week for an average of $2.47, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday.
Showing how stable gasoline prices have been, the 4-cent change was the biggest increase or decrease since September.
The current price is 4 cents above the national average of $2.43. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 13 cents lower at $2.34 per gallon.
“Crude oil prices are at their cheapest point in a year,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “That, plus steady gasoline supply levels and low demand have helped to push local average prices lower — 6 cents cheaper than three weeks ago.”
Drivers can expect prices to continue to decline this month, analysts say.
The range in prices in Massachusetts in the latest AAA survey for regular is 88 cents, from $2.17 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.81, from $2.59 to $3.19. Premium is averaging $2.97, from $2.79 to $3.45. Diesel is averaging $2.95, from $2.69 to $3.29.
