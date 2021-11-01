Massachusetts drivers are finally getting a break at the pump.
After climbing by nearly double digits for three consecutive weeks, the average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular has increased only 3 cents from last week, to $3.38, AAA Northeast said Monday.
Prices jumped 8 cents the previous week and 9 cents each of the two weeks before that.
The current cost is 29 cents higher than a month ago and $1.30 higher than a year ago, when regular was just $2.08.
Massachusetts’ average price is 2 cents lower than the national average that increased 2 cents to $3.40.
In Rhode Island, regular increased 2 cents, also hitting $3.38, AAA said.
Gas prices haven’t been this high for seven years.
The key reasons for the recent rise in the price of gas is oil, which has been steadily increasing in cost due to tight supplies.
“We have finally seen a little dip in domestic demand for gasoline, which may signal that the seasonal post-Labor Day easing was a little delayed this year,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “And if the recent steady increase in crude oil prices takes a breather too, consumers may benefit at the pump with smaller price hikes.”
