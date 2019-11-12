Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have seen their biggest one-week hike since mid-September.
Regular, self-serve is up 3 cents from last week, averaging $2.51 a gallon, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey released Tuesday.
The price is 10 cents below the national average of $2.61. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 23 cents higher at $2.74 per gallon.
Costs in the Bay State had dropped 8 cents since mid-September.
“While most states are seeing more expensive gas prices on the week, the good news is the majority of increases were no more than a few pennies,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Crude prices increased last week as a result of increased optimism that China and the U.S. — the world’s two largest crude consumers — are continuing to resolve ongoing trade tensions.”
The range in prices for regular gasoline is 76 cents, from $2.29 to $3.05, in according to the latest AAA survey.
Midgrade is averaging $3.09, from $3.09 to $3.09.
Premium is averaging $3.39, from $3.39 to $3.39.
Diesel is averaging $2.98, from $2.69 to $3.25.
