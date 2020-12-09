The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Agency is eliminating fixed-route bus service in the towns of Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk and Franklin and replacing it with requested curbside pickup.
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 15, the agency is launching a pilot program called GATRA GO United that is similar to ride-hailing services where passengers can book same-day trips.
“The new on-demand microtransit service will replace the fixed-route bus service in these four towns,” GATRA said.
The service, which will be free through January, will also operate in parts of Plainville and Bellingham and connect employment locations, medical facilities, and recreational venues.
Riders will use a smartphone app to schedule customized curb-to-curb trips. A vehicle will pick up riders and drop them off wherever they wish to travel within the service boundaries.
Along the way, the shuttle might pick up other passengers who also request a ride — with pandemic social-distancing protocols in place.
The service is wheelchair-accessible.
To use the new ride program, passengers need to download the free GATRA GO United app on their smartphone and then request a ride.
Following a request, the app will provide passengers with an estimated pickup time, track the bus in real time and alert the person when their ride is about to arrive.
Customers do not have to download the app. Same-day rides can also be requested by calling 800-698-7676. Wait time for service pickup will be subject to vehicle availability.
