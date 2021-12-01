TAUNTON — GATRA continues to go green, adding the first electric buses to its fleet.
The transit agency has had hybrid buses that are powered by a mix of fuel and batteries, but the six new buses are GATRA’s first full electric vehicles.
They were welcomed by local officials and residents in an event held Wednesday in Taunton to introduce the zero-emission vehicles.
State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, was one of the first to enjoy the first ride in a new quiet and carbon-free bus after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
GATRA Administrator Mark Sousa said the transit agency is excited to offer a cleaner alternative to local riders.
“It is important for us to connect with and improve our community by cultivating relationships with those that share the same values,” Sousa said.
GATRA worked to secure funding from the Volkswagen Clean Air Settlement so it could purchase the buses from manufacturer Gillig, based in California.
GATRA, based in Taunton, serves 28 area cities and towns. including Attleboro, Taunton, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Franklin.
