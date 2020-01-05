The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced $3.5 million in grant awards for Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) across the state, including the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA), for innovative services to benefit customers.
GATRA is receiving $217,200 for its Mansfield/Foxboro Microtransit Pilot Extension, and also $150,000 for such a program in South Plymouth.
The funding recipients were selected based upon factors such as whether projects will increase ridership, demonstrate innovation, serve a priority population, be financially sustainable, and provide cost savings or operational efficiencies. Applicants were also requested to have complete business plans and present measurable milestones.
“This grant program helps support Regional Transit Authorities to launch projects to enhance their existing services and implement best practices,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “This funding will also help RTAs develop innovative plans to provide more reliable service to riders across the Commonwealth.”
“We are helping to ensure that people throughout Massachusetts have the best options for reaching jobs and economic opportunities,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said.
Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack added the funding will help provide benefits such as more frequent service on some routes, pilot programs, and improved customer experience and outreach.
The governor’s administration has filed an $18 billion Transportation Bond Bill which authorizes $330 million in capital support for the 15 RTAs to invest in fleets and facilities. The bill also includes a new $50 million Transit Infrastructure Partnership Program which would provide grants to enable transit authorities and municipalities to work together to provide bus lanes, transit signal priority and other infrastructure to keep buses moving.
The latest funding marks the second round of grants for the RTAs to develop innovative services. Previously, $5.1 million was provided, including $4 million in operating funding allocated in the Fiscal Year 2019 state budget as well as $1.1 million in capital funding from MassDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.