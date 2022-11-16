Riding the bus in the Attleboro area will soon be free for just over a month.
Riding the bus in the Attleboro area will soon be free for just over a month.
The Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority announced Wednesday that from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 fixed route bus and ADA paratransit services will be free.
The "Try Transit" program is designed to encourage new customers by offering no cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, commute to work during the holiday season and save a few bucks, GATRA officials said.
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which covers many area communities, said the initiative will reduce "the financial burden for our transit-dependent riders..."
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, pointed out encouraging mass transit eases climate change by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.
A grant that was included in the state budget and was awarded by MassDOT is covering the free service, which doesn't apply to GATRA’s Dial-a-Ride service or GATRA GO on-demand microtransit services.
