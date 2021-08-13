WRENTHAM — The Gavel Pubic House in the town center will hold a fundraiser Saturday night for a Plainville man hospitalized with injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.
The fundraiser will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the 36 South St. restaurant, according to the establishment’s Facebook page.
All proceeds will go to the family of Anthony Castillo to help pay for medical expenses, according to General Manager Christine Monahan.
Castillo, 24, has been hospitalized since suffering critical injuries the night of July 26 in a collision with a car. The accident occurred in the area of 800 Washington St. (Route 1).
He was listed in serious condition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson.
In addition to the show of support by the restaurant, a GoFundMe page established to help the family with medical expenses has raised almost $47,000.
The link to the page to donate is: gofund.me/d2b17b85.
