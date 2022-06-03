MANSFIELD — A flag-raising ceremony for Gay Pride Month is set to take place Wednesday in front of town hall.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with a rain date the following day.
This year’s ceremony will include a keynote address from Holly Ryan, the first openly transgender woman to serve on a city council in Massachusetts and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve on the Newton City Council, where she is in her second term.
A founding member and former co-chair of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, she was instrumental in building the coalition that led to passage of the 2011 Trans Rights Law and 2016 Public Accommodation Law. She has served as an adviser to a former president of the Massachusetts Senate on prioritizing LGBTQ+ legislation.
Other remarks will be made by Town Manager Kevin Dumas, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, who represents part of Mansfield.
The high school choir will be led by director Laura Brophy.
“After being apart for so long due to Covid-19, we are looking forward to coming together as a community to honor those who have fought the long road to equality and for those who continue in their struggle to be truly who they are,” Dumas said in a press release. “This celebration is an opportunity to recognize that while there have been great strides forward in the LGBTQ movement, there is continued work that must be done toward equality.”
The event is sponsored by the town and Democratic Town Committee.