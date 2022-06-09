MANSFIELD -- The town raised a special flag Wednesday in recognition of Gay Pride Month during a special ceremony in front of town hall.
Among the guest speakers was Holly Ryan, a Newton city councilor.
Ryan is the first openly transgender woman to serve on a city council in Massachusetts and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve on the Newton City Council, where she is serving her second term.
A founding member and former co-chair of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, Ryan was instrumental in building the coalition that led to the passage of the 2011 Trans Rights Law and 2016 Public Accommodation Law. She has served as an adviser to a former president of the Massachusetts State Senate on prioritizing LGBTQ+ legislation.
Other remarks were be made by Town Manager Kevin Dumas, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, who represents part of Mansfield.
The high school choir, led by director Laura Brophy, also participated.
The ceremony was intended to "come together as a community to honor those who have fought the long road to equality and for those who continue in their struggle to be truly who they are,” Dumas said. “This celebration is an opportunity to recognize that while there have been great strides forward in the LGBTQ movement, there is continued work that must be done toward equality.”
The event was sponsored by the town and Mansfield Democratic Town Committee.
Antonia Blinn of the committee served as the emcee, and committee member Sally Fehervari also spoke.
The ceremony had been held in the past but wasn't in recent years because of the pandemic.