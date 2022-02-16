A Georgia man was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in federal prison for his role in recruiting homeless men to cash thousands of dollars in counterfeit business checks in the Attleboro area and three other New England states.
Michael Williams, 26, of Atlanta, was also sentenced to three years of probation after he completes his sentence and was ordered to pay $480,000 in restitution representing the actual losses to financial institutions, the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office said.
The investigation determined Williams and others attempted to cash about $678,000 worth of counterfeit checks throughout the New England region, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Williams, one of four Georgia men indicted in the scheme, pleaded guilty on July 7 in U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
The scheme unraveled following the arrests of homeless men who attempted to cash the bogus checks between October 2018 and February 2021 in communities including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Foxboro and Franklin, according to court records.
The homeless men told police a similar story about being picked up by men in Providence and driven to various banks to cash the checks. The men earned between $100 and $200 while the defendants got $5,000 in some instances, according to court records.
Williams and others created a counterfeit check, usually around $2,000, made payable to the homeless man. In one successful instance, a homeless man cashed two checks totaling $6,250 from a bank in Plainville before he was later arrested in Foxboro in an unsuccessful attempt, according to court records.
When Williams was arrested in February 2021 after a homeless man unsuccessfully attempted to cash a check in Providence, he had $12,000 on him, according to authorities.
“This defendant’s actions in this case resulted in substantial losses, but equally if not more importantly, his actions managed to victimize some of society’s most vulnerable in an effort to line his pockets, recruiting them to take the risk for his benefit,” Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement.
“Today’s sentence appropriately reflects the harm this defendant’s scheme caused, both financially and to individuals,” Cunha said.
The homeless men cashed checks or attempted to cash checks at various banks in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine, authorities said.
While federal agents were conducting surveillance in February 2019, one of the defendants threw the belongings of a homeless man in a dumpster in Providence after the homeless man was arrested at the Bristol County Savings Bank on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, according to the affidavit.
In a court-authorized search of a Providence residence Williams used when in Rhode Island, authorities say they found a computer which contained a program used to design and print checks, a printer, blank check stock, an envelope containing numerous stolen checks and about $5,000 in cash.
A second defendant, Jalen Ronald Stanford, has reached an agreement to plead guilty but a hearing scheduled Friday has been postponed.
The cases against two other defendants, Austin Weaver and Cortavious Benford are pending. They have pleaded not guilty.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and police in Providence and Medway.