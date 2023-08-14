Attleboro musical legend Georgie Porgie Leonard is getting rave reviews for a song he wrote at least three years ago but will be featured this week on North TV.
In the video for the song, which is called “South Attleboro,” he sings of Randy’s Smoke Shop and Fred’s Barber Shop, among other South Attleboro landmarks. Photos of the buildings today are interspersed throughout.
Churches and convenience stores are in there, too, along with Georgie Porgie’s famous A-frame house on Highland Avenue which was recently torn down and replaced with a duplex home.
He sings about Route 1 being the road to Bostontown.
Georgie Porgie and his band gained acclaim in the 1960s after the then-Attleboro High student lost a battle with his principal, who ordered him to cut his Beatles-length hair.
He was recently presented with a high school diploma while wearing a graduation robe and cap at a city council meeting.
Here’s one of the lines from the song:
“Go’in south, go’in way down south to South Attleboro …”
Here are some of the comments about the song, most of which were written three years ago.
“Great music George!!!” an anonymous writer said.
“It is wonderful George,” Barbara Menard said in an email. “You have not lost your voice or ability to write your own music. Brought back a lot of memories. Hope this finds you well.”
“Wonderful song,” Vanessa Motyka wrote in an email. “I remember being a member of his fan club way back in the sixties!”
“So happy to hear your music again,” Lesley Freeman wrote. “So many memories of teenage romance and junior high school. Walking to school every morning and the wonderful history teacher that would stop and give us a ride when it was so cold out. Loved seeing you again!”
“Great song!!” Sharon Brown wrote. “And it’s not just because I was born and raised there.”
“Nicely done,” David McCann wrote. “Brings back old memories.”
“I remember when you performed so many times at Ziggy’s Lounge on Broadway in Pawtucket,” Patricia Morrow wrote. “Loved it.”
“I’m in high school and I live right near all these locations,” an anonymous writer said. “I love this song!”
“I’ve shared this with so many of my fellow ‘Southies’ and we’ve had GREAT times for days recounting stories and talking about places we’d long forgotten,” Pat Thayer wrote. “The one thing we hadn’t figured out was, who are the 2 other guys in the video?”
“Nice video and song, great memories.,” Joyce Marshall wrote. “So many other memorable places came to mind. State Line Diner, First National Supermarket (where Rite Aid is), ETC Lounge, Andy’s Bay State, etc. Thanks for the memories George Leonard.”
The video of the song is available on YouTube and is also available at North TV northtv.net which is featuring it this week.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.