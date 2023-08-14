Attleboro musical legend Georgie Porgie Leonard is getting rave reviews for a song he wrote at least three years ago but will be featured this week on North TV.

In the video for the song, which is called “South Attleboro,” he sings of Randy’s Smoke Shop and Fred’s Barber Shop, among other South Attleboro landmarks. Photos of the buildings today are interspersed throughout.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.